NEW DELHI : Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that India will resume exports of covid-19 vaccines from October in order to meet its commitment for global supplies through COVAX, a multilateral initiative aimed at fostering global access to coronavirus vaccines.

The health minister further said that with the production of covid-19 vaccines being accelerated, the central government will receive over 30 crore doses in October followed by 100 crores additional doses in the next three months.

“The exports will restart under the India’s 'Vaccine Maitri' programme in the next quarter i.e. October to December in line with our motto of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', however vaccination of our own citizens will remain government’s first priority. India has already administered over 81 crores cumulative doses of covid-19 vaccines so far. We achieved the feat of administering last 10 crore doses in only 11 days. I expect that we may cross 1 crores doses mark in single day today again," said Mandaviya

COVAX, the vaccines pillar of the Access to covid-19 Tools Accelerator, is co-convened by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and World Health Organization (WHO), working in partnership with Unicef, vaccine manufacturers across developed and developing countries and World Bank, among others.

The announcement comes after 10 days the COVAX cut the forecast for the availability of doses for 2021 by 25% citing export restrictions on Serum Institute of India (SII). The major reasons for the reduction in the number of doses that COVAX expected to receive in 2021 were export restrictions and uncertainty around the resumption of exports from SII, a key COVAX supplier, and increased challenges at manufacturing sites that supply COVAX.

There are 11 vaccines in the COVAX portfolio, including Covishield. “The evolving supply landscape has led to a reduction of 25% in anticipated volumes available for supply in 2021 through COVAX. For SII-AstraZeneca and SII-Novavax, continued export restrictions from India are leading to further supply delays, with the most likely scenario assuming no SII supply to COVAX in 2021," according to the joint COVAX statement on supply forecast for 2021 and early 2022 issued on 10 September.

The Indian government has clarified time and again that it has not banned the export of covid-19 vaccines but has calibrated shipments keeping in mind domestic requirements.

The health minister said that India is actively involved in indigenous research and production of Covid-19 vaccines in India. “The world has been looking up to India's vaccination drive," he said.

More than 79.58 crores vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Further, more than 15 lakhs doses are in the pipeline that will be available shortly, union health ministry said in a separate statement.

More than 5.43 Crores balance and unutilized covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, it added. Over 30,256 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours with 296 deaths. The Active Caseload is presently 3,18,181. Active cases presently constitute 0.95% of the country's total Positive Cases.

Even as the vaccination in India is scaling up, India in last 24 hours saw a total of 11,77,607 tests being conducted which is lowest since august 15th. India has so far conducted over 55.36 Crores cumulative tests. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 2.57%, the union health ministry data showed.

