India will resume flight services with Bangladesh from today under the bilateral air bubble arrangement from today.

The flight services between the two countries were suspended four months ago due to the second wave of covid-19.

Earlier, India’s civil aviation ministry last week said that the flight services will be restored from 3 September 3 till resumption of international passenger flights.

Rajeev Jain, Additional Director General (Media & Communications) and spokesman for the civil aviation ministry confirmed that the flights will resume from September 3.

Domestic carriers -- SpiceJet, IndiGo and Air India -- will be operating flights to Dhaka.

The pact with Bangladesh, which came into effect from October 28, 2020, was valid till March 27, 2021, wherein Indian and Bangladeshi carriers were permitted to operate services between the two countries.

With scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remaining suspended since March last year, India has entered into air bubble arrangements with various countries, including Bangladesh, for operating flights.

Under an air bubble arrangement between two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other''s territories subject to certain conditions. Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

India has formed air-bubble pacts with around 28 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France.

Meanwhile, In a letter to all states and Union territories (UTs), the government said considering reports of new mutations in SARS-CoV-2 and rising number of Variants of Concern (VOCs) and Variants of Interest (Vols) globally, seven countries have been added in the list of countries whose travellers will have to get another RT-PCR test done upon landing at Indian airports apart from the one they need to get before embarking on the flight.

These seven countries are South Africa, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.