India to resume postal services to US from 15 October - 'Tariffs will remain unchanged'

The Indian government has decided to resume postal services to the United States from tomorrow, 15 October, after the same was suspended on 22 August, 2025.

“Postal services to the USA were earlier suspended through Office Memorandum dated 22 August 2025, following Executive Order 14324 issued by the U.S. Administration, which suspended the de minimis treatment for all postal shipments. The suspension was necessitated by new regulatory requirements introduced by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for the collection and remittance of import duties,” the Ministry of Communications said in a press release.

After extensive system development, coordination with CBP-approved Qualified Parties, and successful operational trials in the Delhi and Maharashtra Circles, India Post has now established a compliant mechanism for Delivery Duty Paid (DDP) processing, as per the communication.

“Department of Posts will not levy any additional charges on customers for facilitating DDP and Qualified Party services,” it also noted.

How will the new system work? Under the new system, all customs duties for postal shipments to the USA will be collected at the time of booking in India and remitted directly to US authorities, ensuring faster customs clearance and hassle-free delivery for recipients in the US.

According to CBP guidelines, postal shipments from India to the US will be subject to a flat customs duty of 50 per cent on the declared Free on Board (FOB) value, as outlined in the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariff.

However, unlike courier or commercial shipments, no additional product-specific duties will be imposed, offering a cost advantage to exporters.

Significantly, India Post will not charge customers any additional fee for facilitating the DDP process. International postal tariffs will remain unchanged, helping to keep export logistics affordable for MSMEs, artisans, e-commerce sellers, and small traders.