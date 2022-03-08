India to resume regular international flights from 27 March

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Regular international flight operations will resume from 27 March and will follow the standard operating procedures effective at Indian airports for foreign arrivals and departure, the government said on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Regular international flight operations will resume from 27 March and will follow the standard operating procedures effective at Indian airports for foreign arrivals and departure, the government said on Tuesday.

Given the consistent decline in Covid-19 cases, the decision to resume scheduled international flights after a two years hiatus due to coronavirus has been taken by the civil aviation ministry. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Given the consistent decline in Covid-19 cases, the decision to resume scheduled international flights after a two years hiatus due to coronavirus has been taken by the civil aviation ministry. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Scheduled international flight services have remained suspended in India since 23 March, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Scheduled international flight services have remained suspended in India since 23 March, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, special passenger flights have been functioning between India and around 40 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.

However, special passenger flights have been functioning between India and around 40 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}