NEW DELHI : India on Tuesday allowed the resumption of scheduled international flights from 27 March, after a two-year suspension due to threats posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"After having recognized the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from 27.03.2022, i.e. start of Summer Schedule 2022," the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said in a statement.

The statement added that international flights have to strictly adhere to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare guidelines for international travel.

"After deliberation with stakeholders &keeping in view the decline in the #COVID19 caseload,we have decided to resume international travel from Mar 27 onwards.Air Bubble arrangements will also stand revoked thereafter.With this step, I’m confident the sector will reach new heights!," civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on a Twitter post.

India suspended scheduled international flight operations on 23 March 2020. However, international flights with some countries continued under bilateral air bubble agreements.

On 8 March, India had air bubble agreements with 37 countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, UK and US.

The suspension of scheduled international flights has been periodically extended every month till 30 November 2021, before the government announced on 26 November 2021 to resume scheduled international flight services. This resumption of international flights was rolled back days later due to a rising number of covid-19 infections.

However, a steady fall in infections and a rise in domestic air traffic since last December served as an impetus to the government's decision to resume scheduled international flights.

Domestic air passengers recorded a 19% sequential growth at 76 lakh during February, credit rating agency Icra said in a report on Tuesday.

"One major concern that continues to be a drag on the aviation sector is the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, which have seen a sharp increase of about 57% on a Y-o-Y basis till March 2022," the Icra report said.

The resumption of scheduled international flights comes amidst a rise in search queries for popular international tourist destinations.

"This is great news for all travellers and the industry, especially before the peak summer season. The demand for international travel is picking up in India and there has been a significant uptick in travel search queries for popular international destinations like Australia, Sri Lanka, US & UK. Travel search queries from India for Australian cities like Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney have jumped 15-20% this month," said Aloke Bajpai, co-founder & group CEO of online travel platform ixigo.

"We are seeing a trend of travellers now eager to book long-haul destinations, fuelled by international borders reopening and relaxation of rules across the globe," he added.

