India to resume scheduled international flights from 27 March

"This is great news for all travellers and the industry, especially before the peak summer season. The demand for international travel is picking up in India and there has been a significant uptick in travel search queries for popular international destinations like Australia, Sri Lanka, US & UK. Travel search queries from India for Australian cities like Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney have jumped 15-20% this month," said Aloke Bajpai, co-founder & group CEO of online travel platform ixigo.

