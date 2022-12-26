India to rise to 3rd spot on the World Economic League Table by 2037: Report

The reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised interest rates to bring back inflation to its target range. According to Cebr, higher borrowing costs will weigh on public debt, especially on top of expanded infrastructure spending and targeted fiscal measures. It said that the Centre's debt stands at 83.4% of GDP at present, with a high fiscal deficit amounting to 9.9% of GDP in 2022, and added that fiscal consolidation would be needed to ensure that debt levels do not destabilise the economy.