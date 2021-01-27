India to roll out sustained investment in healthcare delivery system: Vardhan

India will roll out a sustained and planned investment in public healthcare delivery system to develop and strengthen health systems across a continuum of care to meet challenges of current and future pandemics, union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday. He was addressing the 4th edition of the Future Investment Initiative Forum.

“India has rolled out a special economic and comprehensive package of Rs. 2 million Crore which is equivalent to 10% of India’s GDP under Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and in the health sector, the fund is targeted towards increased investments in Public Health and health reforms to prepare India for future obstacles," said Harsh Vardhan adding that India is duly monitoring the evolving situation of the covid-19 pandemic for expanding on the scope of this economic package on Public Health.

Dr Harsh Vardhan assured the forum of India’s faster progress in improving not only ease of doing business but also ease of living.

On India’s indigenous innovations and contributions in digital health tools to monitor COVID management, Dr Harsh Vardhan noted, “The ‘AarogyaSetu App’ is being used by over more than 160 million Indians through their smart phones. Bluetooth tracing technology is used to analyse and find COVID hotspots and alert the local administration in advance under the ITIHAS+AS patch of AarogyaSetu App."

Explaining this achievement in terms of the broader vision of integrating innovation in healthcare, he continued, “We have also tried at many levels to strengthen this culture through start-up challenges or Hackathons for the youth, where they experience innovation themselves. Today, a comprehensive eco-system from research and development to tech-entrepreneurship is being prepared in India."

Harsh Vardhan also elaborated on how India has developed a comprehensive vision on developing skilled human resources and the steps taken by India to mitigate climate change and move towards clean fuel consumption.

The Health Minister emphasised on healthcare as an important responsibility of any government and showcased the world’s largest vaccination campaign launched by India recently with two indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccines. In this regard, he also informed everyone present that SII Pvt. Ltd. Will supply Covishield to Saudi Arabia. He also mentioned about the development of the Co-WIN digital platform and Ayushman Bharat scheme, the world’s largest government healthcare programme which are shining examples of use of technology in integrating communities in the sphere of Public Health.

The purpose of the Future Investment Initiative Forum being hosted in Riyadh was to find solutions on how business and government can expand access to healthcare, train healthcare workers, remove regulatory barriers and encourage investment in advanced health technologies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via