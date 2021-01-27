India to roll out sustained investment in healthcare delivery system: Vardhan

The Health Minister emphasised on healthcare as an important responsibility of any government and showcased the world’s largest vaccination campaign launched by India recently with two indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccines. In this regard, he also informed everyone present that SII Pvt. Ltd. Will supply Covishield to Saudi Arabia. He also mentioned about the development of the Co-WIN digital platform and Ayushman Bharat scheme, the world’s largest government healthcare programme which are shining examples of use of technology in integrating communities in the sphere of Public Health.

