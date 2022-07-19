India to roll out twin schemes to boost pharma industry: Centre

“The MSME unit shall have the option to choose from either capital subsidy or interest sub-vention. At the cluster level, the sub-scheme ‘Assistance to Pharmaceuticals Industry for Common Facilities’ (APICF) envisages to support creation of common facilities like testing labs, common effluent treatment plants and other such common facilities by providing government support in the form of capital grant to the extent of up to 70 per cent subject to a ceiling of a maximum of Rs. 20 crores," government said.