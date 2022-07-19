India to roll out twin schemes to boost pharma industry: Centre

India to roll out twin schemes to boost pharma industry: Centre1 min read . 06:08 PM IST
- Keeping in view the strategic role of MSMEs, these schemes shall address the issues of technology upgrading at both unit level and cluster level
New Delhi: The government is all set to roll out schemes for strengthening the pharmaceuticals industry with a focus on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and clusters to enhance India’s manufacturing prowess in the sector, the department of pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday.
“India is planning to roll out a series of initiatives under the banner of schemes for ‘Strengthening Pharmaceuticals Industry’ (SPI). Keeping in view the strategic role of MSMEs, who provide important forward and backward linkages to the industry, and also keeping in view that MSMEs tend to grow in clusters, these schemes shall address the issues of technology upgradation at both unit level and cluster level," a government release said.
To strengthen the supply chain of the pharmaceuticals industry where MSMEs are an integral part, the union government shall be incentivizing the intending MSME units seeking schedule M certification or WHO GMP Certification through the sub-scheme Pharmaceuticals Industry Technology Upgradation Assistance Scheme (PTUAS).
“The MSME unit shall have the option to choose from either capital subsidy or interest sub-vention. At the cluster level, the sub-scheme ‘Assistance to Pharmaceuticals Industry for Common Facilities’ (APICF) envisages to support creation of common facilities like testing labs, common effluent treatment plants and other such common facilities by providing government support in the form of capital grant to the extent of up to 70 per cent subject to a ceiling of a maximum of Rs. 20 crores," government said.
To plug the knowledge gap, the third sub-scheme proposes to conduct a series of awareness programs, conduct sectoral studies and organize similar such programmes to generate soft inputs for policy advocacy.
These initiatives will be unveiled by the Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on 21 July.
