India to secure raw material supplies to make fertilizers

Data from the department of chemicals and fertilizers showed that India’s total fertilizer requirement is around 43.5 million tonnes. India is totally dependent on imports for muriate of potash. Imports in the last few years ranged from 2.4 million tonnes to 4.7 million tonnes. In the case of Diammonium phosphate, around 60% of the requirement is imported. In addition, 25% of urea and 15% of NPK fertilizer requirements are met through imports.