India to see 13.9 lakh cancer cases by year-end, 15.7 lakh by 2025, says ICMR

Based on the current trend, the National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) Report 2020 has estimated that there will be at least 13.9 lakh cases of cancer across India by the end of this year, the Indian Council of Medical Research said on Friday.

As per the report, the number of cancer cases is likely to increase to 15.7 lakh by 2025. Taking to Twitter, the ICMR wrote, "The National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) Report 2020, released by ICMR and National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research, Bengaluru, estimates that based on current trends, there will be 13.9 lakh cancer cases by the end of 2020 which is likely to increase to 15.7 lakhs by 2025."

Around 11.57 lakh fresh cases of cancer were detected back in 2018. The NCRP Report 2020 also stated that less than 33% of the common cancers are detected at an early stage in India.

Cancer is higher for females than males

According to a July report, the projected incidence of patients with cancer is higher for females -- 712,758 than males 6,79,421 -- and the cancer incidence burden is expected to be 98.7 per 100,000 population as a conservative estimate.

The report also said that one in 68 males (lung cancer), 1 in 29 females (breast cancer), and 1 in 9 Indians will develop cancer during their lifetime between 0-74 years of age.

Overall, the most common cancers in men include -- lung, mouth, oesophagus, stomach and nasopharynx cancers. And in women, cancer of the breast and cervix uteri were the commonest.

