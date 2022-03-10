‘India to see a decline in service export from May due to Ukraine war’

The impact will be seen in the subsequent two months-- from May. Because of rising fuel prices and side effects of the war, there will be a severe impact on four or five sectors such as medical tourism, hotel industry, the travel industry and maritime industry which provide services to importers and exporters. While services exports should not have direct impact of the crises, they have an overall effect as (retail) petrol prices will get impacted and could go up by ₹20 per litre. All exports and imports are being affected because of the various restrictions laid down by the US and European countries. So, merchandise exports will be severely affected and whenever merchandise exports are affected, the services sector playing a role will be directly hit. The impact could be visible from June and services’ contribution in GDP and service export are likely to come down.

