India to seek Arsh Dalla’s extradition after arrest in Canada: ’Proclaimed offender, designated terrorist’

  • The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson on Thursday said that Indian agencies will be following up on an extradition request of Arsh Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, who has been arrested in Canada. He was designated in India as an individual terrorist in 2023.

Livemint
Updated14 Nov 2024, 07:07 PM IST
Arshdeep Singh Gill, alias Arsh Dalla, 28, a designated terrorist in India and an aide of slain Khalistan separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.
Arshdeep Singh Gill, alias Arsh Dalla, 28, a designated terrorist in India and an aide of slain Khalistan separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.(HT_PRINT)

India on Thursday said that it will seek the extradition of gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh Gill, alias Arsh Dalla, who was recently arrested in Canada.

Arsh Dalla, considered a ‘successor’ to slain Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was reportedly arrested by the Canadian authorities following a violent shooting incident in Milton in Ontario.

Responding to media queries, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that they have seen media reports circulating since 10 November on the arrest in Canada of proclaimed offender Arsh Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, the de-facto chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force.

“In view of the recent arrest, our agencies will be following up on an extradition request,” said Jaiswal.

The spokesperson added that given Arsh Dalla’s criminal record in India and his involvement in similar illegal activities in Canada, it is expected that he will be extradited or deported to face justice in India.

“Arsh Dalla is a proclaimed offender in over 50 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and terrorist acts including terror financing. In May 2022, a Red Corner Notice was issued against him. He was designated in India as an individual terrorist in 2023. In July 2023, the Government of India requested the Canadian government for his provisional arrest. This was declined. Additional information was provided in this case,” said the Spokesperson.

A separate request was also sent to Canada under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to verify Arsh Dalla’s suspected residential address, his financial transactions to India, moveable/immovable properties, details of mobile numbers etc — all of which were provided to Canadian authorities in January 2023.

“In December 2023, the Department of Justice of Canada sought additional information on the case, said the MEA spokesperson, adding, “A reply to these queries was sent in March this year.”

The relations between India and Canada have deteriorated since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claim that he has "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Nijjar on Canadian soil last year.

India has denied all the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated" and has accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country.

Earlier this month, India recalled six diplomats from Canada after they were declared "persons of interest" by the Canadian government in the investigation into the killing of Nijjar.

First Published:14 Nov 2024, 07:07 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIndia to seek Arsh Dalla’s extradition after arrest in Canada: ’Proclaimed offender, designated terrorist’

