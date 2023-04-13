PSUs to get exclusive rights to offshore mineral blocks

As per the proposals in the draft amendment bill, mineral concessions will be granted without any competitive bidding to state corporations in mineral-rich areas reserved by the central government. The bill also provides for grant of exploration licence or production lease only to a government company in case the quality minerals in that particular area is equal to or above the threshold value. The threshold value will be decided by the Centre when rules governing the changes in the Act are finalized, the person said. It is expected that in each area earmarked for mining, there would be at least one government company.

