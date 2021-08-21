India is going to build 35 more earthquake observatories by end of this year and 100 more such observatories in next five years, said Minister of State for Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh on Saturday.

Singh pointed out that in last six and a half decades since Independence, the country had only 115 earthquake observatories but now this number is going to rise greatly.

At the inaugural ceremony of Joint Scientific Assembly of International Association of Geomagnetism and Aeronomy (IAGA) - International Association of Seismology and Physics of the Earth’s Interior (IASPEI), the minister said that the Indian subcontinent is considered as one of the world's most disaster-prone regions in terms of earthquakes, landslides, cyclones, floods, and tsunamis. The central government is taking all necessary steps to meet these challenges, he added.

The minister expressed hope that the Joint Scientific Assembly of IAGA-IASPEI will act as a catalyst in bringing on board a greater number of researchers and practitioners from global community to work on issues related to rendering science to society.

Singh said that the linkage between the deep earth structure and geomagnetism, and the role of fluids in earthquake nucleation are a few examples to emphasise the significance of the Joint Scientific Assembly of these two Associations to promote cross-disciplinary research. The IAGA and IASPEI have come together to hold a joint assembly in 2021, which is being hosted by the CSIR-NGRI with the support of Union Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The minister impressed upon India’s commitment to support various projects of earth system science to quantify the seismic hazard for better land use and urban planning and creating disaster-resilient infrastructures for reducing risks and ultimately paving way to sustainable development.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.