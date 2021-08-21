India to set up 100 more earthquake observatories in 5 years: Jitendra Singh

Singh said that the linkage between the deep earth structure and geomagnetism, and the role of fluids in earthquake nucleation are a few examples to emphasise the significance of the Joint Scientific Assembly of these two Associations to promote cross-disciplinary research. The IAGA and IASPEI have come together to hold a joint assembly in 2021, which is being hosted by the CSIR-NGRI with the support of Union Ministry of Earth Sciences.

