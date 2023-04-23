Surveillance units for outbreaks in 20 cities1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 10:45 PM IST
Currently, in the event of any outbreak, it is the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that deploys a central team to do the surveillance, in the process losing time to contain the disease.
New Delhi: With India facing several public health emergencies, the government is planning to set up 20 metro surveillance units (MSUs) across the country to act in real-time. These MSUs and personnel will be deputed in 20 cities and will act as rapid response units for disease outbreak management.
