India to set up a carbon trading, green bond regulator
SummaryThis initiative is part of India's broader strategy to achieve significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
The Union government plans to set up an agency on the lines of National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) to regulate carbon trading, two people said.
