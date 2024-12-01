India to set up a carbon trading, green bond regulator

Form like Nafed

“The agency may be a form like NAFED, but for green industrial development. There is a total bond market of $120 trillion globally. Out of that, $3 trillion are already green. Can you tap that money In India? That is the thing. As an economy, you can only do to an extent; You need money from outside. The government is trying to figure out if it can bring money in the name of green through an institution," the other person said.