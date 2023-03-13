India to set up AIIMS-like institutes to train nurses2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 01:02 AM IST
The plan also involves setting up a National Nursing Commission, for which a cabinet note has already been moved, a second official said
India aims to establish a nursing health cadre to supply skilled nurses to the world, capitalizing on the country’s reputation as a source of top-quality healthcare professionals. As part of the plan, the government plans to set up institutes for training nurses modelled on AIIMS.
