India to set up AIIMS-like institutes to train nurses

“These will be post-graduate nursing institutes of national standards. It will be beneficial to patients and doctors at large to avail of specialized nursing care. As of now, we do not have specialized nursing care. For example, a nurse is trained in paediatrics for a few months and can get transferred to some after department. Actually, there is a very small number of post-graduate skilled nurses, and we need to upgrade it. Besides, it will also stop the brain drain of the nurses and further create job opportunities for nurses in India. So, we want India to be the hub of nursing cadre for the entire world," said the first official.

