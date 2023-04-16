New data processing unit to streamline corp filings2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 11:56 PM IST
The upcoming central data processing centre will ensure quick and objective approval of corporate filings by taking over the task from scattered regional offices, a person aware of the development said, freeing up the latter for more investigation and enforcement work
New Delhi: India’s upcoming central data processing centre will ensure quick and objective approval of corporate filings by taking over the task from scattered regional offices, a person aware of the development said, freeing up the latter for more investigation and enforcement work.
