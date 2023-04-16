New Delhi: India’s upcoming central data processing centre will ensure quick and objective approval of corporate filings by taking over the task from scattered regional offices, a person aware of the development said, freeing up the latter for more investigation and enforcement work.

The centralized data processing unit will come up at the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) premises in Haryana’s Manesar, the person cited above said on condition of anonymity. The IICA is an institution attached to the ministry of corporate affairs that trains personnel, conducts research and keeps records of people who have qualified to become directors on company boards.

Union finance and corporate affairs minister had announced the data processing centre in the Union budget 2023-24, but details on its implementation have not been made public so far.

“This entails a change in the process flow of the existing approval system, where files go to RoCs across the country. Under a separate exercise, several corporate disclosures have been exempted from the need for RoC approvals in favour of an online acknowledgement to be considered compliant under what is called straight-through processing. All other forms will go to the centralized facility for approvals," the person cited above said.

Currently, companies make such filings with the local Registrar of Companies (RoCs) office. India has 25 RoCs across the country overseeing registrations of companies and limited liability partnerships (LLPs) and their compliance. Once the faceless processing centre is set up, all information disclosures and statutory forms that require approvals will go to this facility instead. With this, most of the work of RoCs will be automated, freeing their time and resources to focus on investigation and enforcement. The centralization of the approval process is also expected to bring more objectivity to regulatory decisions.

An email sent to the ministry of corporate affairs on Friday seeking comments for the story remained unanswered till press time.

Experts said this is a welcome move but required safeguards for a smooth rollout.

“The thought process of having a centralized processing centre for company law-related filings is excellent. In order to be able to achieve the objectives of this measure, it is also important to put in place guidelines, train officers and also have regional help desks so that professionals can understand the reasons behind decisions of the centralized processing centre and also explain their position," said D. Nagendra Rao, former president of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Rao also said that the government’s intention of freeing up RoCs’ time and resources for enforcement through automation of form processing is a great idea, as it will also raise the bar for professionals and help improve the governance in companies.