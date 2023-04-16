New data processing unit to streamline corp filings

Currently, companies make such filings with the local Registrar of Companies (RoCs) office. India has 25 RoCs across the country overseeing registrations of companies and limited liability partnerships (LLPs) and their compliance. Once the faceless processing centre is set up, all information disclosures and statutory forms that require approvals will go to this facility instead. With this, most of the work of RoCs will be automated, freeing their time and resources to focus on investigation and enforcement. The centralization of the approval process is also expected to bring more objectivity to regulatory decisions.