India to set up expert teams to deal with health emergencies1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Officials from the health ministry, AIIMS, National Centre for Disease Control, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and NDMA are devising a mechanism along with state governments to put it into action.
New Delhi: The government is setting up 100 teams that will respond to health emergencies, including pandemics, along the lines of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×