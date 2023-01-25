Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  India to set up expert teams to deal with health emergencies

India to set up expert teams to deal with health emergencies

1 min read . 11:35 PM ISTPriyanka Sharma
Union minister for health & family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya (PTI)

Officials from the health ministry, AIIMS, National Centre for Disease Control, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and NDMA are devising a mechanism along with state governments to put it into action.

New Delhi: The government is setting up 100 teams that will respond to health emergencies, including pandemics, along the lines of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

New Delhi: The government is setting up 100 teams that will respond to health emergencies, including pandemics, along the lines of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Officials from the health ministry, AIIMS, National Centre for Disease Control, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and NDMA are devising a mechanism along with state governments to put it into action.

Officials from the health ministry, AIIMS, National Centre for Disease Control, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and NDMA are devising a mechanism along with state governments to put it into action.

The new strategy will be presented next week to health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The new strategy will be presented next week to health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

“We are going to create an emergency medical response team for states to deal with future pandemic and environmental disasters like cyclone, earthquake or for any disease outbreak," said a government official aware of the matter.

“We are going to create an emergency medical response team for states to deal with future pandemic and environmental disasters like cyclone, earthquake or for any disease outbreak," said a government official aware of the matter.

“During covid-19, we had set up central teams to manage the pandemic. At present, whenever any crisis occurs, the government deploys a team and sends them to the site. But once these teams are in place with the right training and knowledge to tackle any emergency then only a dedicated team will be deployed," the official added.

“During covid-19, we had set up central teams to manage the pandemic. At present, whenever any crisis occurs, the government deploys a team and sends them to the site. But once these teams are in place with the right training and knowledge to tackle any emergency then only a dedicated team will be deployed," the official added.

The emergency medical response team will be a group of healthcare professionals who will provide direct clinical care to populations affected by outbreaks and emergencies to support the local healthcare system.

The emergency medical response team will be a group of healthcare professionals who will provide direct clinical care to populations affected by outbreaks and emergencies to support the local healthcare system.

“The plan is to set up 100 teams consisting of specialist doctors like burn surgical specialists, public health experts and logistic experts who would access PPE (personal protective equipment) kits etc., administrators, officials from NDRF, NDMA.

“The plan is to set up 100 teams consisting of specialist doctors like burn surgical specialists, public health experts and logistic experts who would access PPE (personal protective equipment) kits etc., administrators, officials from NDRF, NDMA.

“We have been working on it for 20 days (about 3 weeks) and are likely to give the comprehensive plan to the minister by next week," said the official.The training of the teams would start once the roadmap gets approved by the government.

“We have been working on it for 20 days (about 3 weeks) and are likely to give the comprehensive plan to the minister by next week," said the official.The training of the teams would start once the roadmap gets approved by the government.

“Internationally, these teams are apt, standardized and deliver immediate disaster response on the ground. This is what we want to create in India," said the official.

“Internationally, these teams are apt, standardized and deliver immediate disaster response on the ground. This is what we want to create in India," said the official.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP