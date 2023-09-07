New Delhi: India will showcase its indigenous digital stacks and apps in the upcoming G20 Summit as it will invite delegates to visit the Digital India experience zone at the venue over the weekend of September 9 and 10.

The country’s flagship platforms including Aadhaar, UPI, ONDC will be put up for display, while delegates will also be shown a new app called GITA, which will offer spiritual aspects inspired from Shrimad Bhagwad Gita, a senior official from IT Ministry said.

The experience zone will also provide access to many of locally developed platforms such as Digilocker, MyGov, Umang app – used for providing e-governance services to citizens – among other applications.

G20 delegates will be able to access all information related to the event through the G20 app, which was launched on Wednesday.

The app will have multilingual basic navigation to support 5 UN languages and 5 other languages English, Hindi, German, Japanese and Portuguese.

The app will also have detailed Information about workstreams of G20 and engagement groups, virtual tours, navigation and latest social media feeds.