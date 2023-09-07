India to showcase Digital India apps at G20 Summit1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 01:50 AM IST
India will showcase its indigenous digital stacks and apps in the upcoming G20 Summit as it will invite delegates to visit the Digital India experience zone at the venue over the weekend of September 9 and 10.
New Delhi: India will showcase its indigenous digital stacks and apps in the upcoming G20 Summit as it will invite delegates to visit the Digital India experience zone at the venue over the weekend of September 9 and 10.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message