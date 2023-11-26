News
India to showcase Global Biofuels Alliance at COP28
Summary
- As part of the advocacy, the government also plans to light up the iconic Burj Khalifa with ‘GBA’. The plan also involves holding an industry roundtable on what the GBA would mean for the industry.
New Delhi: India plans to showcase the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) at the upcoming UN Climate Conference (COP28) in the UAE, one of the world’s leading oil-producing nations.
