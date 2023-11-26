India to showcase Global Biofuels Alliance at COP28

“India has only 3% of the total global biofuel market in the world, yet we are becoming a leader in that. How did we create a niche space for India? One is the trajectory of uptake of biofuels. That in itself is a heartening experience from where we were to where we are now. The second thing is if we get to have the standards, the way in which the industry in India will get to benefit, then we have created a space for our companies," the first official said.