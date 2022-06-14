India and UN to sign pact for use of ‘way finding app’ at Palais des Nations

India and UN to sign pact for use of ‘way finding app’ at Palais des Nations2 min read . 06:43 PM IST
The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal for the signing of an agreement between the Government of India and the United Nations on a ‘Way Finding Application’ to be used in the Palais des Nations, United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG).
The project of development of the application has been conceptualized as donation from India to the UN on the occasion of its 75th anniversary in 2020. The estimated financial implication for the development deployment and maintenance of the app is $2 million.
In another decision, the Cabinet also approved a Memorandum of Association (MoA) by India for the establishment of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Technology Transfer Facility (TTF). It also approved an agreement on cooperation in the field of youth work among the authorized bodies of the member states Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
With regard to the app designed for the UN, it is expected to significantly ease navigation of delegates within the building.
The United Nations (UN) is an international organization founded in 1945. It is currently made up of 193 Member States. India is a founding member of the United Nations.
The United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), consisting of five buildings and 21 floors, is housed at the historic Palais des Nations. A large number of delegates, members of civil society and the general public visit UNOG to participate in various meetings and conventions.
Keeping in view the complexity of buildings and huge participation, there was a requirement of a navigational application which can help the visitors and other delegates in finding their way inside the premises while adhering to all security perspectives.
While the Global Positioning System (GPS) based apps function in open space, a more precise in-building navigational app will assist the visitors in locating the room and offices.
With regard to the BIMSTEC Technology Transfer Facility (TTF), an agreement was signed by the BIMSTEC member countries at the 5th BIMSTEC Summit held at Colombo, Sri Lanka on 30 March, 2022.
The main objectives of the BIMSTEC TTF are to coordinate, facilitate and strengthen cooperation in technology transfer among the BIMSTEC Member States by promoting the transfer of technologies, sharing of experiences and capacity building.
The TTF shall facilitate transfer of technologies among the BIMSTEC member states, amongst other things, in various priority areas.
