India to sign 48,000-cr deal with HAL for 83 LCA fighter jets tomorrow

NEW DELHI : The Indian Air Force will sign a pact with the Bengaluru based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday for 83 Light Combat Aircraft – Tejas Mk-IA – in a major push for the domestic manufacture of cutting edge defence platforms for the Indian military.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated HAL’s second LCA plant in Bengaluru that will double the production capacity of the state-run aeronautical company from eight to 16 aircraft a year. The indigenously developed LCA is being billed as the “backbone" of IAF fighter fleet in years to come.

IAF’s order for 83 Tejas aircraft is worth ₹48,000 crores and it was cleared by the cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

“HAL’s new LCA facility is example of how ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is shaping up and HAL deserves the largest indigenous order of 83 LCA Mk-IA," the defence minister said. “The LCA is pride of India and sends the right message to others that India can make fighters of class in-house. The fighter is superior in many ways when compared to others fighters in its category besides being cost effective," the minister said.

Complimenting HAL, the minister said: “We cannot depend on others on security issues and therefore will make HAL stronger, whatever it takes."

According to HAL, all the 83 aircraft would be delivered to IAF in a decade starting 36 months after the signing of the pact. “The program will catalyze the aerospace ecosystem in India and would enable India to be an epitome in Prime Minister’s vision for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat,’" a statement from HAL said.

Later addressing a gathering on the eve of the start of the three-day Aero India show, Singh said that the global business community had responded with “enthusiasm to the Indian economy’s revivalist fervor and Aero-India will further showcase the nation’s accomplishment in defence manufacturing and position India as an innovative defence manufacturer."

This year’s event was expected to see the signing of 200 preliminary pacts between Indian companies and their partners from abroad, Singh said adding that “the world has now started to recognize India as a trusted defence investment destination."

Manufacture of defence hardware has been a key area under prime minister Modi’s “Make in India" initiative as well as “Atmanirbhar Bharat" or “self reliant" India initiative. Inaugurating the biennial Defexpo in Lucknow last year, Modi had set Indian businesses a target of $ 5 billion in defence exports by 2025.

Among the events expected along the sidelines of the Aero-India show was a meeting of defence ministers of countries along the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) besides a conference of air chiefs of friendly countries. Ministers and delegates from about 28 IOR countries, including Iran were to attend the meet, Sanjay Jaju, additional secretary, department of defence production, in the Ministry of Defence said. India views the IOR as lying within its sphere of influence and also views itself as the “preferred security partner" of countries in the region. An India Russia Military Industrial Conference was also expected to happen on the margins of the event.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via