India to sign 48,000-cr deal with HAL for 83 LCA fighter jets tomorrow

Among the events expected along the sidelines of the Aero-India show was a meeting of defence ministers of countries along the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) besides a conference of air chiefs of friendly countries. Ministers and delegates from about 28 IOR countries, including Iran were to attend the meet, Sanjay Jaju, additional secretary, department of defence production, in the Ministry of Defence said. India views the IOR as lying within its sphere of influence and also views itself as the “preferred security partner" of countries in the region. An India Russia Military Industrial Conference was also expected to happen on the margins of the event.

