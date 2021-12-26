Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Saturday's address to the nation, had said that the world's first DNA vaccine against the Covid-19 will soon be available for the vaccination drive. The DNA vaccine, produced by pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila, had received Emergency Use Authorisation to supply one crore doses of ZyCoV-D (the world's first Plasmid DNA Vaccine) in August.

The world's first DNA vaccine will be administered using a needle-free applicator called "PharmaJet", as opposed to the traditional syringes. A needle-free applicator ensures painless intradermal vaccine delivery, which also leads to a significant reduction in any kind of major side effects.

Zydus Cadila has received an order to supply one crore doses of ZyCoV-D to the Government of India at ₹265 per dose and the needle-free applicator being offered at ₹93 per dose, excluding GST.

The three doses of ZyCoV-D are to be administered 28 days apart.

Yesterday, PM Modi also announced three other major decisions including the start of vaccination for children in 15-18 age group from coming January 3. He added that the booster dose of vaccine will be started for healthcare and frontline workers starting January 10, 2022. Citizens above 60 years facing co-morbidities, they will have the option of taking precaution dose on the advice of their doctor.

