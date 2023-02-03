India to spend $79.6 million to strengthen drug regulatory system
- India is known as the pharmacy of the world and its pharmaceuticals exports have more than doubled over the past decade to $24.5 billion in 2021-22
India will spend $79.6 million on strengthening its drug regulatory system, the health minister said on Friday, after the World Health Organization raised concerns about domestically produced cough syrups being linked to the death of 89 children in two countries.
