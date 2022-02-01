India to spend 19,500 crore on solar to curb Reliance on China

India’s dependence on Chinese imports extends across the entire energy sector and the nation has taken a raft of measures to curb imports from its neighbor as relations have soured over fears of cyber-attacks, border conflicts and pandemic-related supply disruptions. Power minister Raj Kumar Singh last week raised new concerns when discussing plans for local manufacturing of smart meters. The nation doesn’t want to “buy anything from our northern neighbor," he said.

