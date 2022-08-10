India to start Covid mix-and-match booster vaccines from August 122 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 08:13 PM IST
- People who have taken two doses of Covaxin and AstraZeneca's Covishield can administer Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax
The Centre on Wednesday said that Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax can be administered as a booster dose in people who have taken Covaxin and AstraZeneca's Covishield doses of vaccine. According to the Union Health Minister, Corbevax will be available to over 18s as a precautionary booster, six months after a second dose.