India to start Covid vaccination tomorrow: 10 things to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually kick-off India's massive coronavirus vaccination drive on Saturday. The Covid-19 vaccine rollout is expected to cover 3 lakh frontline healthcare workers across 3,006 sites in India.

"The massive countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive will be rolled out by Prime Minister from January 16. This would be the world's largest immunisation exercise," the health ministry has said.

Also Read | Covid far from over in some states

PM Modi will also be interacting with some beneficiaries who will receive the Covid-19 shot on Saturday, via videoconferencing.

Everything you need to know about India's Covid vaccination drive:

1) On 16 January, PM Narendra Modi will launch the rollout of India's Covid-19 vaccination programme.

2) PM Modi will also launch the government's CoWIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network) app, a digital platform created for real-time monitoring of coronavirus vaccine delivery and distribution, the same day.

3) Nearly 3 lakh healthcare workers will get Covid-19 vaccine doses on day one of the massive nationwide Covid-19 inoculation drive. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the first day.

4) Ahead of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, Centre has shared a leaflet of DOs and DON'Ts, highlighting precautions and contraindications for vaccination along with a comparative factsheet for both the vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin).

5) What govt's leaflet of dos and don'ts say:

Covid-19 vaccination is allowed only for 18 years and above.

Pregnant women or who are not sure of their pregnancy and lactating mothers shouldn't receive the vaccine.

Administration of Covid vaccine should be done separated by an interval of 14 days.

The second dose should be of the same vaccine of which the first dose was administered.

Interchanging Covid-19 vaccines is not allowed.

6) As per the guidelines issued to the shortlisted Covid-19 vaccination sites, healthcare workers (those registered in Co-WIN to be vaccinated) shall include not only doctors, nurses but also nursing orderlies, safai karamcharis, ambulance drivers, and would be from a mixed age group, including above 50 years.

7) A dedicated 24x7 hotline - 1075 - has also been set up to address questions related to the vaccine rollout and the Co-WIN software.

8) The health ministry has said that it has asked the states and UTs to increase the number of vaccination session sites to 5,000 and more.

9) The cost of vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers will be borne by the Centre. Vaccines have been allotted to states and UTs based on their healthcare workers' data.

10) The full initial procurement of 1.65 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin-- have been flown to all states and UTs for the first phase of vaccination.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via