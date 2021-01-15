India to start Covid vaccination tomorrow: 10 things to know

Covid-19 vaccination is allowed only for 18 years and above.

Pregnant women or who are not sure of their pregnancy and lactating mothers shouldn't receive the vaccine.

Administration of Covid vaccine should be done separated by an interval of 14 days.

The second dose should be of the same vaccine of which the first dose was administered.

Interchanging Covid-19 vaccines is not allowed.

6) As per the guidelines issued to the shortlisted Covid-19 vaccination sites, healthcare workers (those registered in Co-WIN to be vaccinated) shall include not only doctors, nurses but also nursing orderlies, safai karamcharis, ambulance drivers, and would be from a mixed age group, including above 50 years.