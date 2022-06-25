Bharat NCAP will encourage manufacturers to incorporate higher safety levels in new car models
The proposed assessment will allocate Star Ratings from 1 to 5 stars.
Giving a boost to road safety in India, the Central government has proposed a car assessment programme-Bharat NCAP wherein automobiles in India shall be accorded 'Star Ratings' based on their performance in crash tests. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Twitter shared about this new development on Twitter. Gadkari wrote, "I have now approved the Draft GSR Notification to introduce Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Program), wherein automobiles in India shall be accorded Star Ratings based upon their performance in Crash Tests".
The minister said that Bharat NCAP will prove to be a critical instrument in making the automobile industry Aarmanirbhar with the mission of making India the Number 1 automobile hub in the world.
Here's all you need to know about the new car assessment program:
According to Nitin Gadkari, the testing protocol of Bharat NCAP shall be aligned with global crash-test protocols factoring in the existing Indian regulations, allowing OEMs to get their vehicles tested at India's own in-house testing facilities.
It will be a voluntary programme under which the cost of new car for the purpose of assessment shall be borne by the respective vehicle manufacturer or importer.
The Bharat new car assessment programme (NCAP) will be rolled out from April 1, 2023.
Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) serves as a platform for cooperation among new car assessment programmes worldwide and promotes the universal adoption of the United nation’s most important motor vehicle safety standards worldwide.
According to global NCAP, here are the ratings of some of the cars for India: Kia Carens (3 stars), Toyota Urban Cruiser (4 stars), Hyundai i20 (3 stars), Honda City 4th Gen ( 4 stars), Nissan Magnite (4 stars), Mahindra XUV700 (5 stars), Tata Punch (5 stars), Mahindra Thar (4 stars), Maruti Suzuki s-Presso (0 star), Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (2 stars), Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (3 stars) etc.
Road accidents in India: A total number of 3,66,138 road accidents have been reported by states and union territories in 2020, claiming 1,31,714 lives and causing injuries to 3,48,279 persons. Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of road accidents at 45,484 in 2020. The Bharat NCAP's safety ratings will help car buyers to take decision wisely before purchasing a car.
