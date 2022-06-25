Giving a boost to road safety in India, the Central government has proposed a car assessment programme-Bharat NCAP wherein automobiles in India shall be accorded 'Star Ratings' based on their performance in crash tests. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Twitter shared about this new development on Twitter. Gadkari wrote, "I have now approved the Draft GSR Notification to introduce Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Program), wherein automobiles in India shall be accorded Star Ratings based upon their performance in Crash Tests".

