India to study effectiveness of vaccines on Delta Plus variant of SARS CoV2

While there are concerns that the third wave of covid-19 will impact children, the government indicated that there is no near future plan to vaccinate children with covid-19 vaccines until there is more data on vaccination of children. "Whether very small children will ever need the vaccine, is still a question. Till such time we have more data on the vaccination of children, we will not be in a position to vaccinate children at large. However, we have started a small study on children between the age of 2 and 18, and we shall have the results of that by September or so," said the ICMR chief adding that however, international jury is still not out and they're still debating whether children need to be vaccinated. And we have seen that there have some cases of complications in the United States, he said.