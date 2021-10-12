NEW DELHI : India will soon submit its covid-19 vaccination targets to the World Health Organization (WHO) with an updated national vaccination trajectory and plans defining dose requirements to guide investment required for manufacturing the vaccines and their distribution through the government.

The financial and programme resource details would be shared with WHO, as part of WHO’s ‘Strategy to Achieve Global Covid-19 Vaccination by mid-2022’ launched last week.

The Indian government had earlier stated that the entire adult population will be vaccinated by December 2021. WHO has said all countries must meet its targets to vaccinate 40% of their population by end-2021 and 70% by mid-2022.

“The progress in achieving the target to vaccinate the total population of India is on. Vaccination is ongoing at full pace and manufacturers of covid-19 vaccines in India have met the demand in the country. We are working on a strategy for full coverage of all Indians with full force," said V.K. Paul, member health, NITI Aayog.

WHO had set the target of vaccinating 10% of the population of every country by the end of September. However, 56 countries had not been able to meet the target. A majority of these countries are in Africa and West Asia.

WHO has asked countries to revise national vaccination strategies, policies, and prioritization to harness emerging evidence and maximize the impact of existing, modified, and new vaccines.

Vaccinating 70% of the global population requires at least 11 billion vaccine doses, WHO said. By the end of September, just more than 6 billion doses had been administered worldwide. Global vaccine production is now at about 1.5 billion doses per month and thus there is sufficient vaccines to achieve the global vaccination targets provided that there is equitable distribution of doses.

WHO has asked countries manufacturing covid-19 vaccines to prioritize and fulfil commitments for COVAX, a multilateral initiative aimed at fostering global access to coronavirus vaccine and the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) contracts.

Manufactures should provide full transparency on the overall monthly production of covid-19 vaccines and clear monthly schedules for supplies to COVAX, AVAT, and low and low-middle income countries, to enable proper global and national-level planning and optimal use of scarce supplies, the global health agency said.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative covid-19 coverage crossed 950 million on Monday. More than 967.5 million vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union territories so far by the Government of India and through direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said.

More than 84.3 million unutilized covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union territories to be administered, it said.

At least 18,132 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

