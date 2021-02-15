OPEN APP
India to supply Covid-19 vaccine to Canada after Trudeau dials PM Modi
India is likely to supply Covid-19 vaccines to Canada soon.
India to supply Covid-19 vaccine to Canada after Trudeau dials PM Modi

1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 09:57 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and assured that India will do its best to facilitate supplies of Covid-19 vaccines sought by Canada

India is likely to supply Covid-19 vaccines to Canada soon. As per a report in ANI, sources informed that decks have been cleared for the supply of vaccines following a personal request by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. However, the final decision on the quantum of supplies has not been taken yet. The exact quantities and delivery schedules will be finalised this week.

Also Read | Why Mumbai’s mojo lies beyond its locals

"Was happy to receive a call from my friend Justin Trudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured his Canadian counterpart that India will support the Canadian vaccination programme. Trudeau had made a telephone call to PM Modi and asked for his support.

Expressing his appreciation, the Canadian Prime Minister said that if the world managed to conquer COVID-19, "it would be significant because of India's tremendous pharmaceutical capacity, and Prime Minister Modi's leadership in sharing this capacity with the world".

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

