Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India to supply Covid-19 vaccine to Canada after Trudeau dials PM Modi
India is likely to supply Covid-19 vaccines to Canada soon.

India to supply Covid-19 vaccine to Canada after Trudeau dials PM Modi

1 min read . 09:57 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and assured that India will do its best to facilitate supplies of Covid-19 vaccines sought by Canada

India is likely to supply Covid-19 vaccines to Canada soon. As per a report in ANI, sources informed that decks have been cleared for the supply of vaccines following a personal request by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. However, the final decision on the quantum of supplies has not been taken yet. The exact quantities and delivery schedules will be finalised this week.

India is likely to supply Covid-19 vaccines to Canada soon. As per a report in ANI, sources informed that decks have been cleared for the supply of vaccines following a personal request by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. However, the final decision on the quantum of supplies has not been taken yet. The exact quantities and delivery schedules will be finalised this week.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and assured that India will do its best to facilitate supplies of Covid-19 vaccines sought by Canada.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Odisha: Congress workers observe 6-hr bandh against fuel price hike

1 min read . 10:10 AM IST

Covid-19: India reports 11,649 new cases, 90 deaths in 24 hours; tally at 1,09,16,589

1 min read . 10:02 AM IST

PM Modi invites motivational anecdotes for 28 February 'Mann Ki Baat'

1 min read . 09:42 AM IST

Vaccine nationalism can delay recovery

1 min read . 09:34 AM IST

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and assured that India will do its best to facilitate supplies of Covid-19 vaccines sought by Canada.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Odisha: Congress workers observe 6-hr bandh against fuel price hike

1 min read . 10:10 AM IST

Covid-19: India reports 11,649 new cases, 90 deaths in 24 hours; tally at 1,09,16,589

1 min read . 10:02 AM IST

PM Modi invites motivational anecdotes for 28 February 'Mann Ki Baat'

1 min read . 09:42 AM IST

Vaccine nationalism can delay recovery

1 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Why Mumbai’s mojo lies beyond its locals

"Was happy to receive a call from my friend Justin Trudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured his Canadian counterpart that India will support the Canadian vaccination programme. Trudeau had made a telephone call to PM Modi and asked for his support.

Expressing his appreciation, the Canadian Prime Minister said that if the world managed to conquer COVID-19, "it would be significant because of India's tremendous pharmaceutical capacity, and Prime Minister Modi's leadership in sharing this capacity with the world".

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.