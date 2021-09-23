India to supply covid vaccines to other nations after increased production: Modi

Reacting to Indian government’s arguments over the rule, Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India in a statement said: “We’re clear Covishield is not a problem. The UK is open to travel and we’re already seeing a lot of people going from India to the UK, be it tourists, business people or students. Over 62,500 student visas have been issued in the year ending June 2021, which is an increase of almost 30% as compared to the previous year. We want to make the process of travelling as easy as possible.

