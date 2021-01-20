India to supply vaccines to six nations from today

The first supplies of vaccines to combat the covid-19 pandemic from India will be sent to Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and Seychelles from 20 January, the Indian foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Consignments will be sent to Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Mauritius once regulatory clearances from these countries are received.

The move, which comes within days of India beginning its own immunization programme, underlines New Delhi’s primacy in the South Asia region, besides reinforcing its image as “the pharmacy" of the world. India is seen as one of the largest manufacturers of vaccines and generic drugs in the world.

The Indian government will also conduct a two-day training programme, covering administrative and operational aspects for those involved in the immunization process, from cold chain, communication and data managers, to those involved in the immunization programmes of the recipient countries, the foreign ministry said.

Responding to requests from neighbours and partner countries “and in keeping with India’s stated commitment to use India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity to help all of humanity fight the covid-19 pandemic, supplies under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and Seychelles will begin on 20 January 2021", it said.

A consignment containing 100,000 doses of Covishield vaccines will reach Male on 20 January. Maldives and Bhutan will be two of the earliest recipients of India’s assistance in providing the vaccine manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII). Bhutan will get 150,000 doses of Covishield vaccine

India’s vaccine diplomacy is yet another testament to its Neighbourhood First policy, in which Bhutan and Maldives occupy a special and central place. “In respect of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius, we are awaiting their confirmation of necessary regulatory clearances," the ministry said.

“Keeping in view the domestic requirements of the phased roll-out, India will continue to supply covid-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner. It will be ensured that domestic manufacturers will have adequate stocks to meet domestic requirements while supplying abroad," the foreign ministry said.

“India is deeply honoured to be a long-trusted partner in meeting the healthcare needs of the global community. Supplies of covid vaccines to several countries will commence tomorrow (20 January), and more will follow in the days ahead," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

India started its massive vaccination campaign on Saturday aiming to initially cover 30 million frontline workers, such as healthcare professionals. With the highest number of coronavirus infections after the US, India plans to vaccinate around 300 million people with two doses within six to eight months. Frontline workers will be followed by people 50 years or more, and high-risk population with pre-existing medical conditions aggregating to 270 million. So far, Indian drug regulators have approved the Oxford-AstraZenecadeveloped and SII-manufactured Covishield and Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s Covaxin in its mass immunization programme.

