India to supply vaccines to six nations from today

India started its massive vaccination campaign on Saturday aiming to initially cover 30 million frontline workers, such as healthcare professionals. With the highest number of coronavirus infections after the US, India plans to vaccinate around 300 million people with two doses within six to eight months. Frontline workers will be followed by people 50 years or more, and high-risk population with pre-existing medical conditions aggregating to 270 million. So far, Indian drug regulators have approved the Oxford-AstraZenecadeveloped and SII-manufactured Covishield and Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s Covaxin in its mass immunization programme.

