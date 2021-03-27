India to surpasses Brazil again in covid-19 cases and attain 2nd spot in world

NEW DELHI: At the current pace of second wave of fresh coronavirus infections, India is likely to again surpass Brazil and attain the second spot in the world in terms of covid-19 cases in about one week's time.

Currently at the third position with 11,908,910 covid-19 cases, India slipped a position down two months ago as Brazil's cases continued to rise, currently standing at 12,404,414. Both the countries are only behind the US, which harbours over 30,159,966 covid-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University's live tracker of the disease.

India has recorded over 62,258 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. For the last one week, India has recorded an average of 50,000 cases each day. Six states — Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh— continue to report a daily surge in new covid-19 cases. Of the total new cases, 79.57% have been reported from these states, shows Union health ministry data.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 36,902. It is followed by Punjab with 3,122 while Chhattisgarh reported 2,665 new cases, the data showed.

India’s total active caseload has reached 4,52,647 today. The present active caseload now stands at 3.8% of India’s total positive cases. A net incline of 31,581 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 73% of the total active cases in the country.

Further, 291 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Five states account for 75.6% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (112). Punjab follows with 59 daily deaths.

While India's cumulative vaccination coverage is nearing 60 million, eight states account for 60% of the cumulative vaccine doses given so far in India. Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have crossed the benchmark of 5 million vaccinations.

While the government has asked the states to put local restrictions to control the pandemic, public health experts have said that the maximum vaccination coverage can help in curbing the rising numbers along with adoption of covid appropriate behaviour.

“In the view of India recording the highest number of covid cases in a day, healthcare community once again takes centre stage, this time more prepared to combat the covid wave," said Girdhar Gyani, director eneral , Association of Healthcare Providers of India.

Gyani argued that fast track vaccination is key to contain the spread. USA and Israel have shown how vaccination is controlling the spread. India must do 20 million plus vaccination per day.

“Lockdown is not the answer, vaccination is. Hence we again urge the government to ramp up the vaccination strategy and also urge people of India to practice basic hygiene," said Gyani.





