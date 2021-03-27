India to surpasses Brazil again in covid-19 cases and attain 2nd spot in world

India has recorded over 62,258 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. For the last one week, India has recorded an average of 50,000 cases each day. Six states — Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh— continue to report a daily surge in new covid-19 cases. Of the total new cases, 79.57% have been reported from these states, shows Union health ministry data.