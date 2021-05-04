Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India to take back illegal migrants to UK in return for visas for young workers

India to take back illegal migrants to UK in return for visas for young workers

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson at the INDIA-UK Virtual Summit, in New Delhi.
2 min read . 08:33 PM IST Alasdair Pal, Reuters

  • Tens of thousands of Indians study in the UK each year, and New Delhi has complained about a lack of employment opportunities available to them when they finish their studies

NEW DELHI : Britain and India on Tuesday signed an accord on migration and mobility, an Indian foreign ministry official said, as they look to deepen economic, cultural and other ties following the UK's departure from the European Union.

Britain and India on Tuesday signed an accord on migration and mobility, an Indian foreign ministry official said, as they look to deepen economic, cultural and other ties following the UK's departure from the European Union.

The pact will provide enhanced employment opportunities for 3,000 young Indian professionals annually, in return for India agreeing to take back any of its citizens who are living illegally in the UK, Sandeep Chakravorty told a news conference.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The pact will provide enhanced employment opportunities for 3,000 young Indian professionals annually, in return for India agreeing to take back any of its citizens who are living illegally in the UK, Sandeep Chakravorty told a news conference.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The migration pact comes after the two countries announced 1 billion pounds ($1.39 billion) of private-sector investment. Talks on a full trade deal are due to begin in the autumn.

"It is our solemn duty that Indian nationals who are undocumented, or are in distress abroad and not being given nationality or residence permits, have to be taken back," Chakravorty said.

Britain's interior ministry said in a statement that the deal aimed to attract "the best and brightest, and supporting people coming to the UK through legal routes, while stopping the abuse of the system and speeding up the removal of those who have no right to be in the UK".

Migration has long been a source of friction between the two countries, with a similar proposal collapsing in 2018 due to disagreements.

At the time, London claimed there were as many as 100,000 Indians living illegally in the UK, though New Delhi disputes this figure.

Tens of thousands of Indians study in the UK each year, and New Delhi has complained about a lack of employment opportunities available to them when they finish their studies.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

ICMR issues RT-PCR testing guidelines amid second wave of Covid-19: Details here

1 min read . 08:21 PM IST
Premium

Mumbai's daily Covid-19 cases drop to 2,554, lowest since mid-March

1 min read . 08:17 PM IST
Premium

Strict lockdown necessary in areas with Covid positivity rate of over 10%: AIIMS chief amid second wave

1 min read . 07:57 PM IST
Premium

Assam govt revises Covid curbs, all shops, offices to be shut by 2 pm amid surge

4 min read . 07:28 PM IST

Earlier on Tuesday, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi pressed his British counterpart Boris Johnson during talks by telephone over the status of two Indian fugitive tycoons, Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, who are wanted by New Delhi on fraud charges and are believed to be in the UK.

Johnson said he faced some "legal hurdles" but was committed to extraditing the pair back to India as soon as possible, Chakravorty added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.