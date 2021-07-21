Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >India to take part in environment ministers' meet at G20 Summit on Thursday

India to take part in environment ministers' meet at G20 Summit on Thursday

The 16th G20 Summit under Italian Presidency is slated to revolve around its primary theme of People, Planet' and Prosperity
1 min read . 09:50 PM IST PTI

  • Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will virtually take part in the two-day meeting, along with Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Choubey and senior officials, the environment ministry said in a tweet on Wednesday

India will participate in the environment ministers' meeting at the 16th G20 Summit on Thursday.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will virtually take part in the two-day meeting, along with Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Choubey and senior officials, the environment ministry said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"India to participate virtually in the #Environment Ministerial Meeting of the G20 countries on 22nd July 2021. #India shall be represented by a delegation led by Hon'ble Union Environment Minister, Shri @byadavbjp & Hon'ble MoS, Shri @AshwiniKChoubey & senior officers of @MoEFCC," it said.

The 16th G20 Summit under Italian Presidency is slated to revolve around its primary theme of "People, Planet' and Prosperity".

